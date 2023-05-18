American Psychological Association Calls on Parents to Monitor Teens’ Social Media Use

Getty Images

The American Psychological Association this week for the first time issued guidance for the safe use of social media by teenagers, directed mainly at parents and guardians.

“Social media is neither inherently harmful nor beneficial to our youth,” APA President Thema Bryant, PhD, said in a statement. “But because young people mature at different rates, some are more vulnerable than others to the content and features on many social media platforms that science has demonstrated can influence healthy development.”

The report recommends parents monitor social media use among younger children, and limit adolescents’ exposure to social media content that depicts or encourages “psychologically maladaptive behavior” like disordered eating, self-harm and high-risk behaviors.

The report also recommends limiting adolescents’ exposure to content that promotes prejudice, hate, or cyberbullying, and recommends limiting adolescents’ use of social media for primarily beauty or appearance-focused content.

"Today, social media has the power to shape and influence young adolescence more than ever,” said executive and life strategist Rob Swymer, author of “Surrender to Your Adversity: How to Conquer Adversity, Build Resilience and Move Toward Your Life’s Purpose.”

“It is important to keep this in check and leverage the various platforms for good, not just validation or self-promotion,” Swymer said.

Many teens turned to social media more than ever during the pandemic, as friends and classmates became more isolated.

"There is a place for social media to help connect with others, but it is very important that we do not rely solely on this to make our human connections and relationships,” Swymer said. “There is no substitute for a face-to-face human connection.”

The report also recommended limiting the amount of time adolescents spend on social media, to ensure it doesn’t interfere with adequate sleep and physical activity.

"Social media by its design increases cortisol, the anxiety hormone,” Swymer said. “Many adolescents today are in a state of fight or flight, they are in survival mode. This increases stress and anxiety and can lead to depression and psychological challenges.”

Swymer said teens need to “feel loved and have purpose,” but that many are seeking that on social media.