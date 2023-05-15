Getty Images

Lionel Richie was back to work on “American Idol” after performing at King Charles III’s Coronation.

“Extra” caught up with Lionel as the “American Idol” Season 21 Top 5 became the Top 3 on Sunday, and he reflected on his time in London.

Lionel shared, “It was just being in it. I think the highlight for me was that I actually walked up to the King the day after the coronation and said, ‘Would you like to be on “American Idol?”’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’”

He went on, “And the second thing that was the highlight was he said, ‘Alright if I bring the Queen?’ Uh, yeah.”

The royal couple filmed a cameo that aired last week. Lionel explained, “I've known the King quite a long time. He does have this amazing sense of humor that no one knows about. He's a secret comedian, I'll put that out there. For him to actually take the step and go out of the comfort zone — that was actually his comfort zone, he was hamming it up… It’s so good for the world to know.”

Richie added, “They are an amazing couple and on top of that, they are putting so much good out in the world with the Prince’s Trust.”