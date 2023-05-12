Military Spouses Bring Unique Qualities to the Workforce, Recruiter Says

Getty Images

It is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, and one active-duty military spouse and staffing strategist suggests the best support could come from hiring managers taking a chance on them.

"Military spouses face employment challenges that impact morale, well-being, and national security,” said Kimber Hill, an active-duty Navy wife and the founder of VirtForce, which connects military spouses to remote career opportunities.

"Inclusivity and service are words that encompass how we should support our military spouse community economically. Every military spouse matters: veteran, transitioning, new, seasoned, enlisted, command, Gold Star — we all should have access career continuity accommodating of our service-based lifestyles,” Hill said.

“VirtForce values the unique qualities military spouses bring to the workforce — increased loyalty, agility, and problem-solving capabilities,” Hill said. “We align with employers who offer location flexible careers to create a diverse and dynamic workforce that prioritize military spouses like me."

Some hiring managers are starting to take notice of the skills military spouses can bring to their companies, despite their sometimes deceptively sparse resumes.

Jim McMahon of Traveler’s Insurance recalled how they hired a retired Lieutenant Colonel whose wife had managed two overseas moves and raised his family during his service. He said, 'You wouldn't look twice at her resume for all the gaps — but we'd be very lucky to get someone like her to work for us. Kimber was the first person we called when we were ready to seriously consider hiring military spouses."

As a military spouse herself, Hill said she takes “great pleasure” in placing military spouses in long-term careers where they can work remotely, wherever the military may take them.

“America works better when military spouses and veterans take their rightful place in our corporations and economy,” Hill said. “By empowering our military talent, we can drive innovation and growth for our country.”