May 12, 2023
It’s ‘Kismet’ for Icon Belinda Carlisle
Music icon Belinda Carlisle, frontwoman of the legendary pioneering rock band the Go-Go’s and a solo sensation for 35 years, is back with a new EP, “Kismet.”
This time, for her first new English-language release since 1997, she has re-teamed with songwriting powerhouse Diane Warren, who penned some of Belinda’s biggest hits, including “I Get Weak” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth!”
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Belinda and Diane in Warren’s studio to talk about the new music and more. Watch!
