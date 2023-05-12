It’s ‘Kismet’ for Icon Belinda Carlisle

Joe Poindexter

Music icon Belinda Carlisle, frontwoman of the legendary pioneering rock band the Go-Go’s and a solo sensation for 35 years, is back with a new EP, “Kismet.”

This time, for her first new English-language release since 1997, she has re-teamed with songwriting powerhouse Diane Warren, who penned some of Belinda’s biggest hits, including “I Get Weak” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth!”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Belinda and Diane in Warren’s studio to talk about the new music and more. Watch!