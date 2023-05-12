Celebrity News May 12, 2023
Blake Shelton Reacts to Gwen Stefani’s Sweet Walk of Fame Tribute (Exclusive)
It was a big day for Blake Shelton as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
His wife Gwen Stefani spoke, as well as Carson Daly. Afterward, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Blake to talk about the honor.
Rachel asked him about Gwen saying that Blake is a part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and the American dream and makes her dreams.
“There's nobody in the world that I want to hear say things like that about me than her,” he said. “I mean she's everything to me and… I hope she's right. I hope I do represent… hard work and coming from a small town and just swinging for the fence and being super lucky being at the right place at the right time but trying something and then putting the work in to go with it.”
He continued, “That's all I ever wanted was to at least get my music out there… I never expected to be standing here on my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but it's, you know, this business has been crazy and I've been really lucky at the same time.”
Blake also talked about how it feels to be known as having changed country music, “If anything, you know, my goal as a coach on ‘The Voice’… was I love to have an artist I could work with that were willing to showcase maybe some country music that mainstream America didn't know… country music goes back a long way there's a lot of different lanes within country music and it's been cool to have an artist do a song and then look on social media and see people saying, ‘Oh my God I haven't heard that song in 20 years’ or ‘I've never heard that song. I'm downloading it.’ Just being able to expose people to some music that I know that they'll love when they hear it you know that's been exciting for me.”