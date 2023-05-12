Blake Shelton Reacts to Gwen Stefani’s Sweet Walk of Fame Tribute (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a big day for Blake Shelton as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His wife Gwen Stefani spoke, as well as Carson Daly. Afterward, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Blake to talk about the honor.

Rachel asked him about Gwen saying that Blake is a part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and the American dream and makes her dreams.

“There's nobody in the world that I want to hear say things like that about me than her,” he said. “I mean she's everything to me and… I hope she's right. I hope I do represent… hard work and coming from a small town and just swinging for the fence and being super lucky being at the right place at the right time but trying something and then putting the work in to go with it.”

He continued, “That's all I ever wanted was to at least get my music out there… I never expected to be standing here on my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but it's, you know, this business has been crazy and I've been really lucky at the same time.”