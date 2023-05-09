Bachelor Nation’s Brandon Jones & Serene Russell Call Off Engagement

Getty Images

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell won’t have that fairy-tale ending.

The Bachelor Nation couple announced on Instagram they’ve split up, calling off their engagement.

The reality stars shared, “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye.”

The message continued, “This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals.”

Brandon and Serene just got engaged five months ago on Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

He popped the question on the beach, telling her, "You are this everlasting spark that has hit me so hard and I've come to the realization that, from the moment I saw you, my happily ever after could have never started until I started a life with you."

Brandon gushed, "I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath and I want to start forever with you."

Jones appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021, while Russell vied for Clayton Echard’s heart on “The Bachelor” in 2022.

Fellow members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments to show support.

Clayton wrote, “Y’all both are incredible people and I hope you are able to find peace and clarity during this time. Here for you both 🙏.”

Their “BIP” co-star Victoria Fuller added, "So much love for the both of you."