‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Serene Russell Reveals If She Has Any Regrets

ABC Television

“The Bachelor” contestant Serene Russell is weighing in on what happened on “The Bachelor: Women Tell All.”

Of the women going after Clayton Echard, Russell said, “I kind of sat and watched for most of that and my mouth was open the entire time. I didn’t expect anything like that.”

While she commended the women for “sharing their feelings,” Serene thought it was “truly wild” to see.

Russell has “no” regrets about her time on “The Bachelor,” explaining, “No matter how uncomfortable I was, I wanted to make sure that I looked back and was proud of my experience.”

Did she leave the show with anything unresolved? She answered, “I don’t feel like anything is unresolved… I did hear from Clayton a little bit on some things that I wasn’t expecting to, and it was really nice to hear his take on things and hear he has learned from some of it.”

Serene is not dating at the moment, noting, “I really took the time to look inward and just really think about my time on the show.”

Russell is “looking forward to the future,” though!

Serena also revealed what surprised her most about the season, saying, “I was shocked constantly with the behavior that was going on in the house with some people.”

Russell also pointed out that some of the producer interviews were intriguing since you get to “see someone’s innermost thoughts.”