Country Star Cole Swindell & Girlfriend Courtney Little Are Engaged

Getty Images

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little are tying the knot!

The singer proposed to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend at a farm in Nashville — one that holds a special memory for the couple. The location is where the pair had their first date while shooting Cole’s “Some Habits” music video.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Cole told People. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”

Cole got down on one knee with an oval diamond ring that he designed with Simon Tekin at Ballantyne Jewelers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 39-year-old told People that he spoke to Courtney’s father just a few weeks ago about his plans to propose.

"That's probably the most nervous I've ever been because he's such a great man. I can't wait to be part of her family,” Cole said of his soon-to-be-in-laws. “She comes from a good one, and that's what made that so nerve-racking. I can't imagine being a dad of a daughter and having that conversation."

After getting the okay from the dad, the "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" singer had to coordinate his proposal. Worried about the diamond ring getting lost in transport, Cole asked a representative of Ballantyne Jewelers to fly to Nashville in order to have it hand-delivered.

Neither he nor the jeweler anticipated that Taylor Swift’s popularity would almost derail the planned proposal! The singer played three dates at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this week, leading to a surge in traffic.

Cole got stuck on his way to pick up the ring in the downtown area of Nashville known as the Gulch. Swift was playing

"It looked like she was playing acoustic pop-up shows outside of restaurants or something. There were lines all over the place,” Cole said. “And I was like, 'This is not what I envisioned coming.'”