‘Operation Repo’ Star Sonia Pizarro Dead at 60

Getty Images

Sonia Pizarro, most known for her role on the truTV show “Operation Repo,” has died at the age of 60.

Sonia’s niece Lyndah Pizarro told TMZ that she died in her sleep on Wednesday.

After her sudden passing, Pizarro’s ex-husband Froylan Tercero took to Instagram to remember her, calling her “a bad ass chick that kicked some serious ass.”

He went on, “She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach, Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me, thank you and I love you.”

Froylan ended his post by saying that he was “stepping away from social media for some time.”

Five years before her death, Pizarro was hospitalized due to a stroke.

As a result of the stroke, Sonia temporarily lost her ability to speak and to perform basic motor functions.

At the time, her family revealed on Instagram, “Every day she gets a little bit better but the fight is far from over. Her physical therapy will take a lot of time to return strength to her legs and entire right side. Her speech ability is returning little by little and she just wants everyone to know how appreciative of your support she is! Thank you for everything!”

Aside from appearing on the reality show, Pizarro also acted in movies like “Repo Chick” and “Followed.”