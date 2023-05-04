Model Devon Windsor Welcomes Baby #2

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, 29, is a mom of two!

On Thursday, Windsor announced the birth of her second child with husband Johnny Dex Barbara.

Along with revealing their baby girl’s name, she wrote on Instagram, “Celine Blue Barbara. 5.1.23.”

Devon and Johnny are also parents to daughter Enzo, 21 months.

In November, Devon broke the news on her pregnancy.

Posting a pic of herself with Enzo, she wrote on Instagram, “Someone’s becoming a big sister! So excited to announce we are expecting baby #2 next year!”

Years ago, Devon shared her thoughts on balancing her career and motherhood. She told Ocean Drive magazine, “There is this weird stigma that if you have kids, your career goes down the drain. I think every year we prove more and more how we can do it all, and that’s just the coolest thing.”