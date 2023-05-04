“Dancing with the Stars” alum Lindsay Arnold, 29, is a mom again!

On Wednesday, Arnold welcomed her second child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.

Along with an Instagram Story video of her holding their bundle of joy, she wrote, “She is here and healthy.”

Lindsay revealed that their baby girl “arrived this afternoon.”

Before they went to the hospital, Arnold did some walking to “try to get this labor goin.” Hours later, she noted that the “contractions were in full effect.”

The next day, Arnold posted more photos, writing on Instagram, “Baby girl is here and we are so in love🥹🥹💕💕 mama and baby are healthy and we are soaking up every minute with our little piece of Heaven 💕 thank you for all the love we will share more soon 💕.”

Lindsay and Samuel are also parents to daughter Sage Jill, 2.

In October, Arnold announced that she was pregnant.

She told E! News, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."

When she found out she was expecting, Lindsay recalled, "It was just the best feeling. My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."