Getty Images

Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Season 10 finale of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The trailer begins with Tom Sandoval telling Scheana Shay that he “was going to break up with Ariana [Madix] regardless,” to which she responds, “But you didn’t. You f--ked her best friend instead.”

In the trailer, Tom and Ariana also come face-to-face after his affair with Raquel Leviss.

He tells Ariana, “Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends.”

Madix is unable to hide her anger, screaming, “I don’t give a f--k about f--king Raquel! Your friendship is f--king bulls--t!”

Ariana tells Tom during their tense sit-down, “I regret ever loving you.”

In another part of the trailer, Tom and Raquel are seen chatting on a couch with her saying, “It turned out so horribly wrong.”

Lisa Vanderpump is seen comforting Ariana at one point, saying, “You don’t deserve any of this.”

The cameras also got Tom and Tom Schwartz discussing the affair. Sandoval admitted, “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute also makes an appearance at the end of the trailer, asking Ariana, “You ready?”