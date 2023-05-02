How Staffing Could Play a Big Role in Khloé Kardashian’s New Good American Store

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian picked up a hard hat last week to announce on Instagram that the first physical Good American clothing store is in the works.

The reality star’s Good American clothing line's flagship store will be opening "soon" at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

Dominique Farnan, Founder and CEO of “people-focused” recruiter DotConnect, says the 38-year-old mother of two’s transformation into a business leader, despite recent hardship and heartbreak with her ex, Tristan Thompson, is “inspirational.”

"I think the most inspirational leaders are the ones who are resilient and who see challenges as opportunities and lessons that propel their growth forward. Someone who isn’t afraid to break out of the mold or box society might have placed them in,” Farnan said.

“Not everyone can go from being a reality TV star to running a successful, body-inclusive company. It takes someone with vision, determination, and a growth mindset.”

Farnan added that staffing the Good American stores with like-minded employees who share the company’s values will be a key factor in their success.

"The talent you hire for your stores will impact the experience of your customers, so it’s important to ensure the talent understands your vision, and values. Not just that they know what the values are but that they embody and live the values daily to ensure your customer experience is at the forefront of their minds, their actions and their language,” Farnan explained.

“This starts at the top of any organization,” Farnan went on. “Leaders set the tone through modeling the behavior they want to inspire throughout the company and their respective teams."