Celebrity News May 02, 2023
First Pic! Emily DiDonato Welcomes Baby #2
Model Emily DiDonato, 32, is a mom again!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
DiDonato and husband Kyle Peterson welcomed their second child, a baby boy who they named Oliver.
Along with a photo of their bundle of boy, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world sweet Oliver. ❤️ Born as perfect as could be on 4/27/23 at 9 lbs 4 Oz.”
The couple announced they were expecting in October.
At the time, they posted a video of their daughter Teddy wearing a “Big Sister” onesie.
They captioned the video, “A member of our Covey Flock coming in 2023 🕊.”
The video also included a pic of a sonogram and DiDonato cradling her growing bump.
Emily and Kyle tied the knot in 2018.
Three years later, they announced that they expecting their first child.
They told People magazine, “I feel a whole new neutrality towards my body and food in a way. In terms of my body, I think this is the first time in my life that I've had to be like my body is about to change and a lot of it is not under my control and that's okay. And also reminding myself that stressing about it and getting upset about it isn't going to change what's about to happen in the next nine months."