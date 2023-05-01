Yara Shahidi on Channeling ‘90s Supermodel at Met Gala 2023 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Yara Shahidi at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore Jean Paul Gaultier.

Of her look, Yara said, “This comes from their archive… 2008 mermaid collection, which has the kind of clear corseting of my favorite ’90s Chanel collection and then half of it is custom.”

When Adam mentioned that she looked like a ’90s supermodel, Shahidi noted, “That was the goal. Some of my favorite shows are the ’90s Chanel shows with Naomi [Campbell], Yasmeen [Ghauri], and Cindy [Crawford]. All of my favorites.”

Tonight was Yara’s fourth time at the star-studded event. She stressed, “We’re here to fundraise, we get to wear incredible clothes and see incredible people.”