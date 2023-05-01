Celebrity News May 01, 2023

Penélope Cruz Reveals Javier Bardem’s Reaction to Her Met Gala 2023 Look (Exclusive)

On Monday, “Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke to Met Gala 2023 co-chair Penélope Cruz as she made her entrance on those iconic steps!

For the big night, Cruz wore a vintage Chanel gown. She said, “I knew about this gown before, but when I knew that we were going to have the opportunity to recreate one of the looks from Karl, from any collection from the beginning, it was very tough to decide because I like every single thing he ever did. At the end, we were like, there were between five looks, you know, like, to decide — and we decided that this was the one.”

Penélope also revealed that hubby Javier Bardem “lost it” when he saw her look, saying, “He’s such a big fan.”

As for her favorite memory with the late Karl Lagerfeld, Cruz shared, “It was a walk that we took together in Central Park at night, the night of his last show… It was the show about Egypt… I will never forget that night. That was the last time I saw him.”

