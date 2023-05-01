Celebrity News May 01, 2023
Details About Jerry Springer’s Intimate Funeral
Days after his death, Jerry Springer has been laid to rest.
TMZ reports Springer was buried Sunday in Chicago.
According to a source, the funeral was intimate, with only a small number of attendees. It included a religious service and observed Jewish customs.
There will reportedly be a public tribute planned for May 16 in Cincinnati.
Sources revealed that the event will be open to the public and free, with some famous names expected to show up.
The public memorial will be stream-able so those who can’t physically attend can watch the guest speakers and musical performances.
Last week, it was revealed that Springer had died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 79.