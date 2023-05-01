Celebrity News May 01, 2023
Anna Wintour & Bill Nighy Fuel Dating Rumors at 2023 Met Gala
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy seemed to make their red-carpet debut at the 2023 Met Gala!
The 73-year-old stars looked every bit the couple as they walked arm in arm at the ball.
This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honors the late designer who worked for fashion houses Balmain, Fendi, Chanel, and others over the years.
Vogue editor-in-chief Wintour turned heads in a Chanel dress, while Nighy looked dapper in a dark suit.
Anna and Bill first sparked dating rumors after a romantic dinner at Rome’s Pierluigi restaurant in 2021. Then, she hosted a screening of his film “Living” last year, for which he received an Oscar nomination.
Tellingly, Nighy scored an invite to her exclusive pre-Met dinner last night.
The possible romance comes on the heels of her divorce from Shelby Bryan in 2020 after 20 years of marriage.