Michael J. Fox on Parkinson's Battle: 'Every Day Gets Tougher... I'm Not Gonna Be 80'

CBS News

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with "Sunday Morning," admitting it takes a lot out of him — more so every day.

Visibly suffering from the effects of the neurological disorder, he tells interviewer Jane Pauley, "Yeah, it's, it's banging on the door. Yeah, I mean, I'm not gonna lie. It's gettin' hard, it's gettin' harder. It's gettin' tougher. Every day it's tougher. But, but, that's, that's the way it is."

Still able to flash his sense of humor, he goes on to joke, "I mean, you know, who do I see about that?"

Describing the progression of the disease, for which there is no cure and with which he was diagnosed at 29, he says, "I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And — and — and it was benign, but it messed up my walking… And then, started to break stuff. Broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand."

Grippingly, Fox — who is 61 — admits, "I'm not gonna be 80."

He goes on to talk about his day-to-day life and a recent breakthrough in research that may lead to earlier diagnosis of Parkinson's.