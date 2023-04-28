Post Malone Opens Up About His Weight Loss & Addresses Fans’ Concerns

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Post Malone, 27, has slimmed down over the past year, and he’s addressing his weight loss with fans.

The star shut down rumors he was on drugs, explaining on Instagram he’s actually healthier than ever!

He wrote, “Hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Post welcomed a daughter last year, and shared, “i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

The singer, who is currently touring Europe, revealed he’s working on new music.

“I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Getty Images