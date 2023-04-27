‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Chelsea Meissner, 37, has a baby on the way!

The “Southern Charm” alum announced the news on Instagram, revealing she’s expecting a baby girl in September.

Referencing her dog Tyson, who died in August, Chelsea wrote in the caption about the circle of life.

Alongside a series of ultrasound pics, Meissner shared, “The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood.”

While she didn’t reveal who the father is, Meissner said she was “lucky to have one hell of a man!”

Reality star then joked, “Here’s to a thick girl summer🥵.”

Chelsea’s former castmates left well wishes in the comments.

Madison LeCroy wrote, "Congratulations❤️ you're going to be a wonderful mom!"

Naomie Olindo added, "Couldn't be more excited for you my Chels 💓💓💓💓,” while Cameron Eubanks gushed, "LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can't wait for her Podna to arrive!! 💕 💕💓."