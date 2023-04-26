Don Lemon Reveals Plans After CNN Exit: ‘I’m a Survivor’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just days after the surprising news of his departure from CNN, Don Lemon hit the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Lemon, who revealed what’s next for him this summer.

While his departure was a “surprise” for him, Don commented, “Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

When asked if he would do anything differently, Lemon answered, “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned.”

He stressed, “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”

As for his future plans, Lemon shared, “I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.

“I have time,” Don noted. “I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

Lemon is “excited for a new chapter,” saying, “I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes… So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”