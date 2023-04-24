‘Revenge’ Alum Ashley Madekwe Expecting First Child at 41

“Revenge” actress Ashley Madekwe, 41, has a baby on the way!

Over the weekend, Ashley announced her pregnancy by posting a pic of her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Weekends look a little different now.”

In the pic, Madekwe, in an all-black ensemble, holds her hand under her growing belly.

It will be Ashley’s first child with husband and “Secret Diary of a Call Girl” co-star Iddo Goldberg.

Eight months ago, Ashley gushed about her beau on Instagram. She wrote on Instagram, “We haven't been to Italy together since our honeymoon 10 years ago. Can't believe we waited so long. We fell in love all over again."

