“Big Bang Theory” star Kevin Sussman, 52, is married!

On Thursday, Kevin announced his marriage to Addie Hall.

Alongside a pic from their wedding, he wrote on Instagram, “Did I mention I got married this weekend?”

For their special day, Addie wore a strapless gown and veil, while Kevin opted for a blue suit and bowtie.

After seeing his post, Kevin’s “Big Bang Theory” co-star Kunal Nayyar commented, “Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."

The wedding comes over a year after Kevin popped the question to Addie.

Last year, Kevin posted a pic of himself with Addie at dinner, writing on Instagram, “Folks… she said yes!” In the pic, Addie sported a huge sparkler on that finger!

They have been together since 2020. Around Halloween that year, Kevin posted his first photo with Addie, showing the two of them at a pumpkin patch.