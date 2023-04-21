Celebrity News April 21, 2023
Wedding Pic! ‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall
“Big Bang Theory” star Kevin Sussman, 52, is married!
On Thursday, Kevin announced his marriage to Addie Hall.
Alongside a pic from their wedding, he wrote on Instagram, “Did I mention I got married this weekend?”
For their special day, Addie wore a strapless gown and veil, while Kevin opted for a blue suit and bowtie.
After seeing his post, Kevin’s “Big Bang Theory” co-star Kunal Nayyar commented, “Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."
The wedding comes over a year after Kevin popped the question to Addie.
Last year, Kevin posted a pic of himself with Addie at dinner, writing on Instagram, “Folks… she said yes!” In the pic, Addie sported a huge sparkler on that finger!
They have been together since 2020. Around Halloween that year, Kevin posted his first photo with Addie, showing the two of them at a pumpkin patch.
