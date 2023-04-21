Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation is just two weeks away, and it could be packed with more royal drama and an episode of “The Crown”!

The royal rift between Prince Harry and the family continues, yet Harry is set to attend the coronation.

After Charles is crowned, Harry will reportedly skip the star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and head back to California to be with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush also caught up with Tom Jennings, the producer of a bombshell new NatGeo documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of Charles set to drop next week.

Bush asked about Charles’ relationship with Harry, and Tom said, “It does seem irreversible,” adding, “Charles is playing a long game in a lot of ways. I think he’s also playing a long game with his son Harry. I think you’re going to see them come back together.”

Jennings also described Charles as a “rebel prince,” explaining, “He has spoken out all his life on things royals are not supposed to speak about.”

Billy pointed out that Charles has definitely faced fire by choosing Camilla.

Jennings said, I think he has a lot more going on than I think anyone gives him credit for… Camilla is a perfect example. He first dated her in 1970…

but because they were intimate she was no longer eligible to be queen so they both had to move on.”

He went on, “He’s maintained the torch for her all of those 53 years, and he has been true to her regardless of not being true to others, like Diana, in his life. He has maintained that she is the love of his life.”