‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Engaged to Caryn Chandler

“Little People, Big World” star Matt Roloff, 61, is ready to take the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After six years together, Roloff has popped the question to Chandler, who said yes!

In a statement to People magazine, he said, “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

In 2021, Matt hinted at a possible engagement in the near future. When an Instagram follower told him to “marry” Caryn, he responded, “Maybe I will !!! You’ll have to wait and see. :)).”

That same year, the couple moved in together in Arizona. During an episode of “Little People, Big World,” Caryn shared, “Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona, and spend a tremendous amount of time together.”

Matt described the move as “a whole new major chapter in life.”

The pair made it Instagram official in early 2017, just nine months after he finalized his divorce with Amy Roloff.

Before they started dating, Caryn worked on the Roloffs’ farm.