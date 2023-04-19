Get Your Greens with This Easy Smoothie Recipe

Dawn Russell, the founder of 8Greens, is sharing her story and her favorite smoothie recipe!

Russell started the company after she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer at 25 years old and was unable to do chemo or radiation.

She set out on a mission to find treatments to compensate and turned to nutrition. That’s when she created the 8Greens tablets, which contain spinach, kale, aloe vera, wheatgrass, blue green algae, barley grass, chlorella, and spirulina.

Russell, who also released the "8G Cook Book," told us this is a way for people to get “greens in an easy convenient way.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Dawn, who showed him her favorite smoothie recipe, which includes an 8Greens tablet dissolved in coconut water, as well as berries, bee pollen, and more.