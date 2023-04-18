Julian Sands’ Son Speaks Out as Actor Remains Missing

Getty Images

Julian Sands went missing three months ago, and now his son Henry Sands is speaking out.

The 65-year-old actor set out to hike Mount Baldy in California in January, but never returned.

Now, Henry tells the U.K. outlet The Times that he’s “realistic” about the search efforts, noting, “the weather conditions over the last three months — it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

He explained, "There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received.”

Henry continued, "I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County Sheriff team to bring my father home.”

He added, "I look forward to the search resuming as soon as the weather improves and the ground conditions are safe and feasible to do so.”

Around the time of Julian’s disappearance, the conditions at Mount Baldy were described by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office as “extremely dangerous,” and other hikers went missing as well.

The Mirror reports that authorities believe they have found Julian’s car, and that phone data shows his phone last pinged two days after he disappeared, which suggests the device’s battery died shortly after.

Julian is also the father of adult daughters Imogen and Natalya with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. Henry is his son from his previous marriage to Sarah Sands.

Sands had always been an avid hiker and once described his happiest place to The Guardian as “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.” In the same interview, he revealed the closest he’s come to death was on a hike.

The star shared, “In the early ‘90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 ft. with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”