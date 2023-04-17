‘Curly Sue’ Star & ‘The Voice’ Winner Alisan Porter Marries Justin de Vera

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alisan Porter is married!

The “Curly Sue” actress and Season 10 winner of “The Voice” tied the knot with Justin de Vera after six years of dating.

Porter posted wedding pics from the Sunday ceremony on her Instagram account alongside the message, “Yesterday was without a doubt the most magical day of my life. The amount of love that was shared blew my mind. Our wedding day surpassed anything I could have imagined, and I won’t apologize for the wedding spam you’re about to witness because there are just too many epic, life altering, mood shifting, transcendental moments to share! Ugh I never wanted it to end.”

Instagram

She also opened up to People magazine about the intimate nuptials, which took place at the Venus Garden Chapel at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"I think for both Justin and me, we have been best friends for so long that this just feels like the next step,” she said. “We've known each other for over 20 years. We've had an amazing six years together, raised incredible kids and had our own baby. So this is what we've been waiting for."

Instagram

Porter walked down the aisle to "Warm Under the Light" by Justin Nozuka while wearing a classic Sau Lee gown and Versace shoes picked out by her friend — and wedding guest — Adam Lambert.

Alisan added, "Our wedding is very personal and very us. We didn't go for any kind of traditional anything — just what felt right to us."