Ariana Madix Makes Out with New Man at Coachella After Tom Sandoval Split

Ariana Madix has a new man in her life!

The news comes after Madix’s high-profile split with Tom Sandoval. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars broke up after he was caught cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Now, it seems Ariana is moving on with fitness trainer Daniel Wai (see his Instagram).

They were caught getting cozy at Coachella over the weekend, and TMZ has footage of the pair sharing more than one kiss.

Ariana and Daniel weren’t shy about hanging out together, with each posting pics of the other on Instagram Stories.

CELSIUS Energy Drink via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Madix and Sandoval’s drama will be playing out on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Andy Cohen about the upcoming reunion, and he teased, “There’s emotion on every level… It’s a reckoning. I think people want to see a reckoning… I think people want to see people confronted about their behavior.”

Andy noted that the audience will “get what they want.”

When asked if security had to get involved, Cohen commented, “There are a lot of conversations. You gotta wait and see.”