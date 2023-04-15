The Script's Mark Sheehan Dies Suddenly at 46

Getty Images

Mark Sheehan, guitarist of the Irish rock group the Script, died suddenly at 46 on Friday.

In a statement posted to the band's official Facebook page, he was remembered as a much-loved "husband, father, brother, band mate and friend."

"Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the statement went on. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The band was formed in 2001 by Sheehan, lead singer Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

Sheehan, O'Donoghue, Dermot Browne, Terry Daly, and Paul Walker (no relation) had previously been in the '90s boy band Mytown from 1996-2001.

The Script's debut self-titled album, featuring songs written by its members, dropped in 2008, becoming a U.K. and Irish chart topper. The Script wound up with more number-one albums in the U.K. than any other Irish act.

Their hits include "We Cry" (2008), "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" (2008), "Breakeven" (2008), "For the First Time" (2010), "Hall of Fame" (2012), "Superheroes" (2014), and "Rain" (2017).

Sheehan missed one leg of the Script's tour last year, citing a desire to spend time with his family, but there had been no indication he was struggling with any health issues.