Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Months ago, “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead on a street in the Bronx at the age of 60.

Now, his cause of death has been released.

The New York City medical examiner’s office has determined that Vallelonga Jr. died from an “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” Deadline reports.

In December, the police discovered Vallelonga Jr.’s body after responding to a call about an unresponsive man.

Cops revealed to TMZ that Vallelonga’s body was dumped from a car owned by his Oscar-winning brother, Nick Vallelonga, who wrote and produced “Green Book.” A person suspected of dumping the body did not have permission to drive the car, according to Nick Vallelonga.

The suspect has been charged with dumping Vallelonga’s corpse.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post at the time the body was found that preliminary findings hinted at an overdose.