Celebrity News April 11, 2023
Frank Vallelonga Jr.’s Cause of Death Revealed
Months ago, “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead on a street in the Bronx at the age of 60.
Now, his cause of death has been released.
The New York City medical examiner’s office has determined that Vallelonga Jr. died from an “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” Deadline reports.
In December, the police discovered Vallelonga Jr.’s body after responding to a call about an unresponsive man.
Cops revealed to TMZ that Vallelonga’s body was dumped from a car owned by his Oscar-winning brother, Nick Vallelonga, who wrote and produced “Green Book.” A person suspected of dumping the body did not have permission to drive the car, according to Nick Vallelonga.
The suspect has been charged with dumping Vallelonga’s corpse.
Law enforcement sources told The New York Post at the time the body was found that preliminary findings hinted at an overdose.
The Vallelongas are the sons of late actor Tony Lip, who played Carmine on “The Sopranos” and who appeared in “Donnie Brasco” and “Goodfellas.” “Green Book” was based on Lip’s life story.