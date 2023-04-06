Michelle Duggar Breaks Tradition, Surprises Fans with Latest Fashion Choice

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Duggar family matriarch Michelle Duggar is known for her long skirts and dresses, so fans were surprised when she stepped out in a new look.

The 56-year-old reality star joined her nine daughters for a girls’ day out at Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas, and wore black leggings with a short skirt. The mom of 19 completed the look with a blue shirt and gray sneakers.

Jessa Seewald, 30, shared the photo and wrote, “The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden. 🤍🤍”

Jinger Vuolo, 29, also posted a carousel of photos and shared, “We had the best time in Arkansas visiting my family. Girl time with all of my sisters and sweet mama, meeting some new nieces and nephews, eating lots of good food, and many late night conversations.”

The photos also included Jana Duggar, 33, Jill Dillard, 31, Joy-Anna Forsyth, 25, and younger Duggar sisters Johannah, 17, Jennifer, 15, Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13.

In fact, many of the women in the photo were wearing pants, including Jill in dark orange cargo pants and Joy in maternity jeans.

Long skirts were always part of the family’s modest dress code. Jinger addressed the rule in her 2021 memoir “The Hope We Hold.”

She shared, “My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment.’ Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

After doing her own research, Jinger “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”