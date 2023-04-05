Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Welcome Baby #2

Instagram

Tom Daley, 28, and Dustin Lance Black, 48, have welcomed a baby boy!

The Olympic diver and Oscar winner announced the news in The Times newspaper on Wednesday, revealing their son Phoenix Rose was born March 28.

Tom followed up with an Instagram post with some sweet photos and the message, "🧡 PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY 🧡 Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect 🧡 Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO! 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦"

Tom and Dustin are already the parents of Robert “Robbie” Ray, 4, who was born in 2018 via surrogate.

They often post sweet moments with Robbie, including a recent trip to the Smithsonian Museum to see a portrait of Black, and a trip to the White House.

The couple started dating in 2013 and wed in 2017. They just celebrated 10 years together in March and posted about the anniversary on Instagram.

Daley shared a carousel of photos and wrote, “10 YEARS! ❤️ Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!”