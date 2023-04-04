Celebrity News April 04, 2023
Former President Donald Trump Surrenders in NYC Ahead of Arraignment
Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse today, reports People.
According to Yahoo News, there were no plans to handcuff the former president, hold him in a jail cell, or take his mug shot.
Trump is reportedly facing 34 felony counts of falsification of business records and expected to attend an arraignment this afternoon.
This is the first criminal arraignment of a former or current U.S. president.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to plead not guilty.
Last week, Trump’s lawyer told NBC News that a grand jury had voted to indict him over alleged acts connected to a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.