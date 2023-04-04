Former President Donald Trump Surrenders in NYC Ahead of Arraignment

Getty Images

Donald Trump surrendered himself at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse today, reports People.

According to Yahoo News, there were no plans to handcuff the former president, hold him in a jail cell, or take his mug shot.

Trump is reportedly facing 34 felony counts of falsification of business records and expected to attend an arraignment this afternoon.

This is the first criminal arraignment of a former or current U.S. president.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to plead not guilty.