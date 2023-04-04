Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felonies

Getty Images

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in NYC today.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. CNBC reports the charges are tied to hush money payments he allegedly made to two women during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

This is the first criminal arraignment of a former or current U.S. president.

Earlier in the day, Trump was arrested after surrendering himself at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

According to Yahoo News, there were no plans to handcuff the former president, hold him in a jail cell, or take his mug shot.

The charges are Class E, the lowest level of felonies, and can carry up to four years in prison. Trump, however, is not likely to spend time behind bars. A New York law enforcement official told Yahoo News, “No one gets jail time for that as a first offender.”

Trump flew from Florida to NYC on Monday and stayed at Trump Tower in NYC.

While his wife Melania Trump did not arrive in New York with the former president, a source tells People that she will “support” him.

“That's what she does. They are a family,” the insider said, adding, "Like usual, drama swirls around them and they wade through it. It's part of their lives."

After the arraignment, Trump was expected to head back to Mar-a-Lago, where he was set to give a speech Tuesday evening.