Rachel Bradshaw Marries Chase Lybbert

“The Bradshaw Bunch” star Rachel Bradshaw is officially a married woman!

Days ago, Rachel and her beau Chase Lybbert tied the knot at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum in Denton, Texas.

The couple told People magazine, “Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us. It’s just so much love and warmth.”

She went on, “Everyone coming together, all these people we've known our entire lives, it just makes it really special.”

The pair have known each other since they were kids.

Bradshaw shared, “Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us. It's just so much love and warmth."

Rachel opted out of a “traditional” ceremony, saying, “This is my second wedding, and I was like, 'Let's just have a big party.’ Basically a reception, but it just was way more us.”

For their special day, Rachel wore a Zhivago dress for the ceremony and then switched into an Olia Zavozina jumpsuit for the reception.

Rachel walked down the aisle with her famous dad Terry Bradshaw, who also gave a speech at the wedding, which was attended by 300 people.