Kevin Hart Hopes Chris Rock & Will Smith Can Move On: ‘They’re Grown’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is back in action in “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” the sequel to his Emmy-nominated series.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kevin about the show, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself who wants to become the greatest action star of all time.

Kevin joked about doing intense training with Navy SEALs and Tom Cruise and not using a stunt double.

He commented, “I’ve really got to lock in, so you’re talking about me dealing with Navy SEALs... I did a lot of Dojo training. I went underground professional fighting for a minute.”

Hart even shared some “breaking news,” saying, “Me and Tom Cruise did a lot of live stunt training. That means, like, no nets, wires. Me and Tom, 30,000 feet in the air.”

Kevin also reacted to Chris Rock’s recent Netflix special, saying, “I loved it, man. Chris talks about himself, his life, that’s what great comics do.”

As for Chris and Will Smith, Kevin said he hopes they can move forward after their Oscar spat. He said, “You gotta let things die down and just be over it… They’ll be okay. They’ll figure it out.”