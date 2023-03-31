Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Daughter Zaya’s Modeling Career (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade owned the red carpet when they stepped out together Thursday at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Gabrielle, who said, “I am very excited. I don’t think we have done any of these kinds of things, just her and I.”

Zaya recently made her runway debut as a model at Paris Fashion Week. Union shared, “She is doing all sorts of things, as well as being a straight-A student, I have zero complaints. She does it all… Puma, Miu Miu, straight As.”

Her 4-year-old daughter Kaavia was at home for the night, and Gabrielle shared their nightly mommy-daughter ritual.

“Every night at bedtime, we do our affirmations, but she took it to nap time at school so her whole classroom does it,” the actress said, adding, “She believes it… Today she said, ‘I know I’m fabulous, but not always.’”

Union was there to present an award to her good friend and “The Inspection” co-star Jeremy Pope, saying, “That’s my baby, and we’re bonded together forever.” Union played the homophobic mother of Pope’s gay character in the acclaimed film.

In real life, Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been passionate advocates for trans daughter Zaya and the LGBTQIA+ community, and she reflected on the importance of the event.