“Bachelor” alum Caila Quinn, 31, and husband Nick Burrello, 30, are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The couple opened up to Us Weekly about their new addition, sharing, “We are so excited to introduce our baby girl to the world! Her name is Teddi Marie Burrello.”

Caila added, “I kind of brought the name up to Nick and it was one of a few we were considering, but I’ve always just loved the name.”

The pair added, “We were in 15 hours of labor and ended up having Teddi via C-section! She is healthy and happy, we are soaking in every second with our first baby girl!”

The little one weighs 8 lbs., 4 oz.

In September Quinn told Us Weekly, “We are three and a half months along! I've been feeling quite nauseous with morning sickness, but each week we get more and more excited knowing baby is growing. [Our baby] is currently the size of a navel orange."

Caila broke the news to Nick on his 30th birthday.

The pair were going “back and forth” on whether they wanted to know the baby’s gender early. She said, “I heard you push a little harder in the delivery room when you don't know the gender because you're so eager to find out! That might be a silly old myth, but as a couple we do love surprises.”

Quinn said she had “always wanted to be a mom.” She added, “[I] am relishing in the fact that this is actually happening. Feels too good to be true!”

As for what she was looking forward to about motherhood, Caila answered, “I am really excited to see what kind of little personality our baby has! And I can't wait to nurture their creativity or interests whatever they may be.”

Caila and Nick tied the knot in May last year at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Florida.

At the time, she gushed to Us Weekly, “I am so excited to announce that Nick and I are finally married. It was truly a dream day… Wish it didn’t have to end!”