Terry Sanderson Reveals Gwyneth Paltrow’s Message After Ski Crash Verdict

Getty Images

On Thursday, “Extra’s” Billy Bush was in Park City as the verdict was delivered in the court case between retired optometrist Terry Sanderson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

A jury ruled in Paltrow’s favor, clearing her of any wrongdoing on a beginner run at Deer Park Resort in Park City seven years ago. She was awarded $1 as requested in her countersuit.

As he left the courthouse, Sanderson told Billy, “Very disappointed.”

When asked what the factors were going into the decision, Terry answered, “It should have been the facts of the accident because as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won’t, and I brought it for that reason. I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination… It becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from 30 years ago, 40 years ago, that should be meaningless.”

Sanderson also revealed what Paltrow told him after the verdict was read and she was leaving the courtroom, “‘I wish you well.’ Very kind of her.”

Sanderson responded, “Thank you, dear.”

Terry shared his take on the he said/she said case. He commented, “You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person… Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated. It’s difficult. Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path.”

Did Sanderson think Paltrow was lying? He answered, “I believe she thinks she has the truth… but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods.”