Flo Rida’s Son, 6, in ICU After Falling Out Fifth-Floor Window

Flo Rida’s son Zohar, 6, is in the ICU after falling out a fifth-floor window of a New Jersey apartment building, News12 New Jersey reports.

The incident happened earlier this month, and the boy’s mother Alexis Adams is taking the building to court.

According to News12, Zohar’s injuries include “multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs.”

Adams’ attorney Steven Haddad also told TMZ that Zohar is in a full body cast and will have to learn to walk again. Haddad adds that doctors say it is a miracle he survived.

News12 reports Adams is claiming the apartment building windows “posed a hazardous condition" that allowed Zohar to fall. She is seeking damages and money to cover medical expenses.

Us Weekly reports that Zohar was diagnosed with the neurological disorder hydrocephalus shortly after birth and Adams told the magazine in a statement, “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” adding she’s “grateful” that Zohar survived.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” she said.

Adams continued, “It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing this could all be prevented. My son could have died! I wish I could take away his pain… I hope no other family has to go through a similar tragedy.”