Matt Damon on Friendship with Ben Affleck: ‘We’re Lucky Guys’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Matt Damon spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay Monday at the L.A. premiere of “AIR,” his new movie with Ben Affleck about the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike in the ‘80s, reflecting on his longtime friendship with Ben and their full-circle moment unveiling the new film at the same theater where “Good Will Hunting” premiered.

Matt shared, “I've had a lot of fun making movies for 30 years… I've been on a lot of great sets and a lot of fun sets, but it was the combination of a really wonderful, relaxed work environment and just really good scenes to do so that so I was busy."

He went on, "Every day, like, I showed up and I'd have, like, a five-page scene with another great actor.”

He went on, “Showing up in the morning, at seven in the morning, and going to work with Viola Davis and, like, by 10:30 I'm in one of the best scenes I've ever been in in my life and she's like, ‘What are we doing for lunch?’"

Blown away, he summarized, "It was just really cool.”

Ben and Matt came up in the industry together. Rachel commented, “It's so fun to see, you know, you guys doing the media rounds and you're talking about how you met as kids and you shared bank accounts and sleeping on couches and then now you're doing movies like this together — how nice is it to have someone you love and just have a sustainable friend in the business?”

Getty Images

Matt said, “It's been really helpful on a number of levels for a number of years in a number of ways… We're real lucky guys... This theater is where they premiered ‘Good Will Hunting,’ like, 20-some years ago.”

Matt, who brought his kids to their first red carpet, said, “They were like, ‘We wanted to…' They were ready for their red-carpet debut, so we all took a picture together.”