Getty Images

Actor Elijah Wood, 42, is now a dad of two!

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Wood revealed that he welcomed a baby girl with partner Mette-Marie Kongsved.

The couple managed to keep the baby’s arrival secret for the last 14 months!

Of their little one, he shared, “She wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early. I like starting the day.”

Opening up on parenthood, Elijah noted, “You’re constantly being challenged, in the best way. It’s as much my own personal growth as it is about my child’s growth.”

Wood also explained why he likes to keep his personal life private. He said, “I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn’t necessarily want to share with the world. An account that’s public-facing would really change what I share. It’s not like I’m sharing anything that I wouldn’t want to go out, but I’m a relatively private person.”

Elijah has not revealed the name of their daughter.

Elijah and Mette-Marie are also parents to a son, 3.