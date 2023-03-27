Becky G’s Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Responds to Cheating Rumors

Getty Images

Three months ago, soccer player Sebastian Lletget got engaged to singer Becky G.

Lately, Lletget has been the subject of cheating rumors — which he is addressing in a very public way.

On Monday, Sebastian took to Instagram to acknowledge his “10-minute lapse” in judgment, and to apologize to Becky.

He wrote, “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Sebastian included his appreciation for Becky in the lengthy post, writing, “When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side.”

“Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions,” Lletget admitted. “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Sebastian insisted that he has never met the “anonymous internet stalker.”

He went on, “I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

Owning up to his mistakes, Lletget wrote, “This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears, & my lapses in the past.”

Sebastian also revealed that he is undergoing therapy, adding, “I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being… I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.”

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Becky at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event, where she opened about their relationship.

Of Sebastian’s impact on her life, she said, “I’m actually very empowered to have a partner who believes that I’m capable… to be like, ‘You know, you don’t need me, babe. I know you want me, but you don’t need me,’ and I think there’s something so beautiful about that.”