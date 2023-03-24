Hannah John-Kamen Dishes on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ and New Thriller ‘Unwelcome’

Actress Hannah John-Kamen is no stranger to thrills and chills, playing Ghost in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and a baddie in “Ready Player One,” and she’s also had memorable roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Tomb Raider.”

Now, Hannah is taking on something sinister in “Unwelcome,” in which her character must confront the menace of mysterious creatures that live in the Irish countryside.

Hannah says it’s a “liberating feeling” to go full “mama bear” when it becomes time to defend her home and family.

After her memorable role in the “Ant-Man” sequel, Kamen is set to return to the MCU in “Thunderbolts,” alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and more!

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke with Hannah about “Unwelcome,” “Thunderbolts,” and more. Watch!