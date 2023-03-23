Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks is counting her blessings after surviving a scary car crash.

On Thursday, Marks revealed that she was involved in an accident in which her chauffeured car hit a snowbank.

She wrote on Instagram, “This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah.”

Along with a pic of her and friend Kathy Prounis, Meredith added, “My dear friend and I were in a car accident that could have been far more horrible. Kathy, Brent, and I are all okay and safe. Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades.”

Meredith also included a video of their SUV in the snowbank.

Along with stressing the importance of always being “grateful,” Marks said, “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have.”

Meredith ended her post by expressing how “beyond happy” she was to be alive.

In late January, a similar accident happened during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.