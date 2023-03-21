Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Glam Goth Wedding Reception Look

Alongside a series of photos, she wrote, “One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @dolcegabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress!! The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N’ Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other ‘this has to be our wedding.’ She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself ‘I need a short dress!’ I had more visions inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine.”



The star continued, “When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis’s head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt. (And my little mini veil I wore to dinner ☺️).”



She shared, “This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen! ✨🫶🏼❤️”