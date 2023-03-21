Backgrid

Gwyneth Paltrow was in court today as her ski accident trial got underway. Watch a livestream of the trial below.

The star did not speak to reporters as she entered a Park City, Utah, courthouse in aviators and an olive-green jacket over a cream turtleneck sweater.

A retired optometrist named Terry Sanderson is claiming Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner run at Deer Park Resort in Park City seven years ago. He’s suing the actress for $300,000.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner is accusing him of running into her while she was taking ski lessons with her kids. She is countersuing for $1 and incurred legal fees.

Court docs allege, "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Sanderson says the accident caused “pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”

Meanwhile, in past court filings, Paltrow’s lawyer claimed she suffered a “full body blow” when Sanderson ran into her, and that he apologized.

Gwyneth is expected to take the stand at some point during the trial, which could last into next week.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Court TV’s legal correspondent Julia Janay who described the case as “he said, she said.”

“They both are saying that they were the downhill skier, so it really is going to be up to this jury to determine who had the right of way. Who was actually at the bottom of the slope,” Janay said.