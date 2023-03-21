Celebrity News March 21, 2023
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton & Husband Michael Halterman Split
It is over between “1000-Lb Sisters” star Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman.
Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from Slaton, 35, on March 13 in Kentucky, People magazine reports.
The news comes months after the couple welcomed their second child together.
Amy and Michael eloped in 2017, then held a wedding in 2019, which was filmed by TLC.
They welcomed son Gage in 2020 and then baby boy Glenn in July 2022.
Slaton gushed over having a second child on a recent episode of “1000-lb Sisters,” saying, "My heart is full. Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."